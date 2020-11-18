Madamenoire Featured Video

Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera’s ex-husband and the father of her only son, has filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of his son, Josey in the passing of his mother Rivera.

As we reported, Rivera accidentally drowned this past July at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Dorsey is suing the United Water Conservation District and the county’s Park and Recreation Management for wrongful death and the negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The suit, filed by both Dorsey and Rivera’s estate, argues that Rivera’s death was preventable. They say the boat in which Rivera and her son rented didn’t comply with Coast Guard safety standards. They claim the vessel didn’t have flotation devices as required by California law.

Documents state, given the number of deaths that have taken place at Lake Piru, there should have been signage detailing the lake’s dangerous conditions, particularly the currents.