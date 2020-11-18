Madamenoire Featured Video

The first Black woman to serve as chief justice on North Carolina’s Supreme Court faces a serious upset after being challenged by a fellow justice.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, entered into a recount against Senior Associate Justice Paul Newby, a Republican who has seemingly had it out for Beasley for quite some time. Beasley requested the recount after trailing behind Newby by 406 votes. The recount is scheduled to be completed by November 25, WTVD reports.

Beasley is one of three Black justices on the court along with Associate Justices Anita Earls and Michael Morgan.

She was appointed to the high court from the state court of appeals in 2012 by former Governor Bev Purdue. After winning re-election in 2014, Beasley was appointed to chief justice by Governor Roy Cooper in 2019, which in turn deeply set Newby off. Newby has served on the Supreme Court since 2005 according to the Associated Press, and openly voiced he felt entitled to the position over Beasley.

So instead Beasley did the next pettiest thing and ran for the chief justice position instead of his own seat.

With Beasley’s appointment the court shifted to a liberal majority, focused on strengthening measures to eradicate the systemic racism within the criminal justice system and repealing restrictions under the Racial Justice Act, allowing for death row inmates who believe they’ve been wrongly convicted to provide proof of racial bias through data and statistical evidence.

Newby has targeted Beasley and the other Black justices in his dissents especially when such rulings are in regards to eradicating racial bias. According to Slate, Newby has also taken a page out of Trump’s election playbook by filing frivolous protests with county election boards and demanding that a number of mail ballots be thrown out, which lean Democratic.

He’s resorted to extreme measures by claiming that racism doesn’t exist in the criminal justice system and by labeling Beasley as an “AOC” person, referring to congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who is a self-described democratic socialist.

Beasley’s fight will be closely watched as Black women candidates and women of color struggle to obtain victories in judicial elections. According to a 2019 report from the Brennan Center, Black women and women of color struggle to raise money than other groups and face more attacks in campaign ads.

The criminal justice system desperately needs an overhaul and will not see reform if it remains largely white and male. When used to advocate for the people, positions like Beasely’s could move large barriers in the criminal justice system which has routinely targeted Black community members due to its foundation in slavery.