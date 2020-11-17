Madamenoire Featured Video

In 2021, Michelle Williams will share the unfiltered story of her battle against depression and anxiety — conditions that have afflicted the singer since her teenage years — in her forthcoming memoir, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours.

“I really go into the specifics, I really go into the first time I was diagnosed,” the Destiny’s Child singer told Essence. “I go into assessing the first time I had anxiety in a romantic relationship and what it did to that relationship and then subsequently what it did to the next one.”

While the singer admits that her battle with mental illness is a journey and that she still experiences setbacks, she credits therapy for her healing.

“It has not been a perfect journey as far as my anxiety [goes],” said Williams. “But now, I embrace the triggers because it lets me know, okay, you’re not fully healed from this or in this area. Let’s take that to the therapist.”

Now, she hopes to utilize her story to help others.

“I’m really looking forward to this next phase of my journey, which is to really help heal through my story,” Williams shared. “Let people know what I do on a daily, what I do on a monthly–whatever it takes to get people whole and get people where they can maybe start seeing some better results in their own life.”

Williams also addressed the dangers of living undiagnosed and untreated.

“When it’s untreated or you don’t get to the root of things, anxiety and depression can possibly rob you of the very things you work hard for and are praying for,” Williams shared. “Things are treatable, fixable, and manageable. You just have to be willing to do the work and really face the pain and lean into it. You gotta touch it, you have to.”

Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours, which will be published by Harper Collins/Nelson Books, is slated for release on May 25.