A Los Angeles judge dismissed a 2018 rape lawsuit from one of Russell Simmons’ accusers, claiming that the suit fell outside of the statue of limitations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark Epstein sided with Simmons on Friday, ruling that the suit was filed four years too late for an incident which allegedly took place in 1988. According to Epstein’s ruling, the statue of limitations would have expired in 2014.

The $10M suit was filed by an anonymous accuser known as Jane Doe, who said she experienced sexual battery and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Simmons denied the accusations labeling it as an extortion attempt. In the suit, Doe claimed Simmons threatened harm to her son if she refused to have sex with him, then accused the former Def Jam executive of forcibly raping her in a Sacramento hotel room.

In October Epstein issued an order that gave Doe and her attorneys two weeks to file an opposing motion to Simmons’ request that the case be dismissed for falling outside of the statue of limitations.

“Having received no response from Plaintiff during the two weeks following the entry of that minute order; it is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that judgment is hereby entered in favor of Defendant, Russell Simmons, an individual as to Plaintiff’s entire Complaint,” the ruling states.

Simmons has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 20 women, and has vehemently denied all of the accusations.

In that time, a group of his accusers came forward to tell their personal stories in a HBO Max documentary titled “On The Record. In the documentary, the Black women who came forward tell their stories re-centering the #MeToo movement on the repeated degradation Black women suffer who are victims of sexual assault and harassment.