Madamenoire Featured Video

After many of us sat with the shock and sadness of the news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing, Marvel and Black Panther fans wondered what this meant for the franchise. It was clear from the international success of the first film that there would be sequels in the works.

So with Boseman’s tragic passing, many wondered if Marvel would still try to include Boseman digitally in the film.

Thankfully, Victoria Alonso, the executive producer for Black Panther said the studio has no intention of including a digitized version of Boseman in the subsequent Black Panther movies.

In an Argentine newspaper, Clarín, Alonso emphatically denied the fact that there would be a Boseman facsimile in the next film.

“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”

Ryan Coogler had been working on the second script that was set to include Boseman continuing his role as King T’Challa.

When he learned of Boseman’s passing, he said, “I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see. It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take.”

Still, Black Panther 2 is set to begin filming in the earlier part of next year with the film set to be released in 2022. Coogler will again serve as writer and director.

About taking the time to discover how to continue respectfully, Alonso said, “I know that sometimes in productions, 2 or 3 months goes by and we say that too much time has passed. But it’s not too much time. We have to really think about what we’re going to do next and how. And decide how we’re going to honor the franchise.”