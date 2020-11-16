Madamenoire Featured Video

Hate crimes in the U.S. are on the rise, marking the highest that they have been in over a decade, according to data released by the FBI on Monday.

2019’s report includes data from 15,588 law enforcement agencies across the country.

The FBI’s annual report defines hate crimes as those motivated by bias based on a person’s race, religion or sexual orientation, among other categories.

In 2019 there were 7,314 hate crimes, up over 100 from 2018 which recorded 7,120 hate crimes. 2018 had proved to be the deadliest year for hate crimes since the FBI began collecting the data in the 90s. Prior to that there were over 9,000 hate crimes reported in 2001.

Of the crimes reported in 2019, 48.4 percent were anti-Black, while hate crime offenses motivated by religious bias were anti-Jewish at 60.3 percent.

In 2019, 51 people were the victims of murder or non-negligent manslaughter motivated by hate in 2019, surpassing the 24 people killed on the same basis in 2018. A large majority of the number in 2019 was due to the 22 people who were killed in a shooting that targeted Mexicans at a Walmart in the border city of El Paso, Texas on August 3, 2019.

Researchers believe that the numbers may be higher due to advocacy groups like the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center urging agencies to participate in reporting. In years prior, a large number of agencies failed to submit data in regards to the topic.

A 2016 report by the Associated Press found that more than 2,700 city police and sheriff’s departments did not submit any data for the FBI’s annual report over six years.

While the numbers cannot be contributed to one singular event besides the constant upholding of white supremacy, the current social and political climate, along with the rhetoric spewed by Trump and his administration has done little to help.