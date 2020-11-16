Madamenoire Featured Video

The family of Quawan “Bobby” Charles are marching for justice in his name after the15-year-old’s body was discovered body on Nov. 3 in a sugar cane field near the village of Loreauville, Louisiana about 20 miles from his father’s home, NBC News reports.

Quawan was taken without permission from his home in Baldwin on October 30.

Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide. Adding more mystery to the investigation, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has not yet stated what discoveries led them to name the investigation as a homicide.

The news comes as Quawan’s family marched with local activists on Saturday demanding transparency in the teen’s death which has led to series of unanswered questions. The family marched with demonstrators, gathering in front of the Baldwin Police Department, then marching to City Hall. Activists are calling for the Baldwin police chief, mayor and Iberia Parish sheriff and coroner to step down.

According to USA Today, Quawan’s mother reported his disappearance, but was told by local authorities that her son was probably at a local high school football game. His disappearance was reported to the local police, who then notified the Iberia Parish’s Office, according to a statement from authorities.

Lawyers for the family also question why an Amber Alert wasn’t issued for the minor after he was discovered in a shallow pool of water, leading to his likely death by drowning, which was listed as a possible cause of death in his autopsy report. An independent autopsy commissioned by the family corroborated the initial autopsy report, according to TMZ.

Family members question the nature of injuries on his body after a photo of his corpse circulated on social media over the weekend. They also inquire how he could have drowned in inches of water.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information about his death.