Madamenoire Featured Video

When Kamala Harris officially became the vice president-elect, the historic win led to Black women across the country celebrating. Harris was able to secure the win during a tumultuous year, giving us all hope for the future. Actress Lena Waithe also rejoiced but feels that Harris’ win is bittersweet. She said its time to celebrate but there is a lot of work that has to be done to address the systemic racism that is embedded in this country.

“It’s exciting to be turning a page, to be walking into a new chapter, but until we deal with the chapters before it, this will continue to be cyclical,” she told USA Today. “The pendulum will continue to swing back and forth. At some point, we have to get to a place where we aren’t so divided.”

Waithe added that it’s going to take some progressive work to make Harris’ win meaningful so wins like this can continue to happen.

“We can’t not celebrate the achievement, but we also have to acknowledge where we are and how long this took, and the work that we really have to do. Because as we all know, the inauguration is the wedding. But the marriage is going to take work and time and everybody’s energy.”

After she won, Harris also acknowledged that it was time for the hard work to begin.

“Now the real work begins,” she tweeted. To beat this pandemic. To rebuild our economy.

To root out systemic racism in our justice system and society. To combat the climate crisis. To heal the soul of our nation. The road ahead won’t be easy. But America is ready. And so are @JoeBiden and I.”

During her victory speech, Harris said her win would have a significant impact and serve as a trailblazing achievement that will inspire more women of color to make it to the White House.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” she said in Wilmington, Delaware last weekend. “Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”