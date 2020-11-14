Madamenoire Featured Video

Erykah Badu was tested for COVID-19 and was found to be positive and negative at the same time. On Twitter, she revealed that her peculiar test results said that she tested negative in her right nostril, but positive in her left. She shared a screenshot of her strange results, followed by much confusion.

“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive . Right nostril negative. Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them,” she joked. “Funny thing is , Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test.”

Badu said she has been routinely tested before she comes into contact with her band and crew and has never tested positive. The Fat Belly Bella also expressed being annoyed with the test results, especially since she had been consistently testing negative.

“This is my third rapid test in 24 hours. SMH. It’s routine to take c19 test before a livestream broadcast for all band and crew. Earlier I took 2 and one was positive the other neg in separate nostrils ?? We need to investigate these tests further. I want my $ back.” She added, “What an inconvenience to be tested positive then negative 3x after within 24 hours. Same test . We understand that they aren’t 100% accurate but this is strange.”

When her followers began asking how she was feeling, she assured them that she was feeling just fine.

“I don’t feel bad at all,” she said on Twitter, “We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks.”

According to the CDC, there have been 41,500 new cases in the past seven days and over 242,000 deaths. In the United States, there have been over 10,500,000 million cases of COVID-19. Cases are surging in North Dakota, South Dakota and California.