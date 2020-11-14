Madamenoire Featured Video

For her first day in Congress, new House of Representatives elect Cori Bush wore a mask that bore the name of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was shot and killed in her own home during a botched raid by the Louisville Metro Police Department. Her death caused outrage and was one of the reasons behind protests across the nation. But Bush’s Republican colleagues had no idea who Taylor was. They actually though Bush’s name was Breonna Taylor and began calling her that.

“It’s Day One, so I’m wearing my ‘Breonna Taylor’ mask,” she tweeted. “A few of my Republican colleagues have called me Breonna, assuming that’s my name. It hurts. But I’m glad they’ll come to know her name & story because of my presence here. Breonna must be central to our work in Congress.”

According to NBC, Bush, who became the first Black Congresswoman in the history of Missouri, told reporters that her colleagues not knowing who Taylor was disheartening.

“It just saddens me… that people in leadership, people that want to be in leadership don’t know the struggles that are happening to Black people in this country,” she said. “And it’s just disheartening and it was hurtful, absolutely hurtful. And I didn’t hear it once. I didn’t hear it twice. I heard it several times.”

Bush, who is also an ordained pastor and activist, said she is making her duty to make sure Taylor will always be remembered.

“But it’s okay because we’ll educate and we’ll make sure that people know who she is, what she stood for, that she was an award-winning EMT in her community, that she’s someone who deserves justice right now.”