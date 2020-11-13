Madamenoire Featured Video

Good things do happen in 2020. Former “Love & Hip Hop” star Rah Ali welcomed her rainbow baby on Wednesday, November 11. Ali announced the birth of her baby girl on her media brand’s Instagram page.

“Overjoyed to announce Rah Ali safely welcomed her healthy and beautiful baby girl today, 11-11-2020,” the post read.

All babies are a blessing, but the birth of this child is particularly special because almost two years ago, the entrepreneur suffered an unimaginable loss after giving birth prematurely at five months. Sadly, her baby girl did not survive. In August, Ali announced that she was expecting again.

“I’m so overwhelmed with joy that it’s a challenge even finding the words to express how thankful I am,” Ali told People at the time. “Despite constantly micromanaging my family to be sure they stay safe during this health crisis, there’s absolutely nothing that has gotten my time or attention outside of preparing for our baby and keeping the energy around me pure and positive. I’m a living testament to the phrase, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff.’ ”

Ali learned of this pregnancy fairly early, jokingly telling the publication that she was “about 5 minutes pregnant” when she received the news.

“I really felt it. I texted my friend a few weeks later and asked her to stop at the store and get me a test, and when those lines popped up I said, ‘I knew it, I knew it,’ ” she recalled.

She was later able to confirm the results with her physician, who performed a blood test that measured her HCG levels.

“I’m talking really screaming. I asked him over and over if he was sure. He said, ‘Yes, Rah, it’s the results from your blood work … I’m sure.'”

Congratulations to Rah and her family on their beautiful baby girl.