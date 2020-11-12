Madamenoire Featured Video

A 12-year-old girl from New York City became one of the youngest composers of the esteemed Very Young Composers program sponsored by the New York Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra Pix11 News reports.

Grace Moore, a seventh-grader, who attends Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, was one of the chosen students who was given the opportunity to have her piece “Summer” performed by the Philharmonic orchestra during a world-premiere event in October.

According to their website, “The New York Philharmonic’s Very Young Composers is an afterschool program through the School Partnership Program for grades 3-5 which exposes students to the instruments of the orchestra, nurtures their inherent creativity, and culminates with original works performed by members of the Philharmonic.”

“I was thinking about current events in quarantine like coronavirus and Black Lives Matter,” she shared regarding what inspired the piece.

“Music just gives me another way to express myself because I’m shy,” she continued. “I feel like music can change how people see the world around them.”

Moore also hopes that her love for classical music and her creative output will inspire others to

She began her love for music at the age of two when her mother purchased a piano for her to play.

“I’m so happy that she was able to debut her piece of ‘Summer’ with the wonderful program Very Young Composers of the New York Philharmonic,” her proud mother states in the video. “I think music is really important. If you don’t remember anything, you remember a song.”

“I hope everyone follows their hobbies and do what they love,” Moore said.