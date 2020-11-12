Madamenoire Featured Video

You can call it what you want, but the crux of a new law drafted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stems from racism.

According the Miami Herald, DeSantis is working on executing new “anti-mob” legislation expanding upon the state’s Stand Your Ground laws that will in effect allow citizens to shoot who they deems as rioters and looters. DeSantis is making good on a former promise to enact the “strongest pro-law enforcement, anti-rioting, anti-looting legislation anywhere in the country,” a statement he made while forewarning about the bill in September.

Florida’s controversial law came into play during the Trayvon Martin case, where George Zimmerman effectively argued that he was justified in taking the life of a 17-year-old child he actively pursued without reason.

DeSantis’ proposal expands the list of “forcible felonies” under the self-defense mandate to include causing “interruption or impairment” of a business,” and allows force against looting, defined as a burglary within 550 feet of a “violent or disorderly assembly.”

The legislation includes a third-degree felony charge if you are found blocking traffic during a protest and offers immunity to drivers who accidentally kill or injure a demonstrator in the process. Lastly, the legislation withholds funding from local governments with plans to defund law enforcement.

A draft of the law has not yet gone to the state House or Senate, but is with the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice.

“It also allows for death to be the punishment for a property crime — and that is cruel and unusual punishment. We cannot live in a lawless society where taking a life is done so casually and recklessly.,” Denise Georges, a former Miami-Dade County prosecutor told the paper.

“It dangerously gives armed private citizens power to kill as they subjectively determine what constitutes ‘criminal mischief’ that interferes with a business,” former Miami-Dade prosecutor Aubrey Webb said.

DeSantis is falling in line with Trump and his administration who are also actively trying to infringe upon First Amendment rights which includes the right to assembly. The law also adds to the false narrative that property is more valuable than speaking out regarding the degradation of Black lives at a time where Black community members continue to be killed at the hands of police by neighborhood vigilantes.