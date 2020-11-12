Madamenoire Featured Video

As we near Inauguration Day, more and more is being revealed about Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff and the role he will play in the White House.

Being that we’ve never had a Second Gentleman or First Gentleman before, Emhoff has the opportunity to mold the position into new frontiers, much like Dr. Jill Biden, who taught at a Virginia community college during the Obama-Biden years.

On Wednesday it was announced that Emhoff, 56, will leave his law firm DLA, a private firm that has an active lobbying practice in Washington D.C., according to The New York Times. The decision was two-fold for Emhoff as he transitions into life on the front stage in support of Harris, as well as sliding into neutral territory for the Biden-Harris administration which will be under a microscope of ethical standards. He is expected cut all ties with the firm in time for Inauguration.

In August Emhoff took a leave of absence when Harris was selected as Biden’s running mate and frequently campaigned alongside his wife and solo in support of the Biden-Harris ticket.

Emhoff built his name first as an entertainment lawyer, moving into owning his own practice before he took the role at DLA in 2017. Because of his legal background, there is some expectation that he will take on matters relating to equal rights and fair access.

As we know, societal norms and expectations of partners in relationships are changing by the day and Emhoff and Harris are no different, especially as we move away from the archaic limitations of gender roles in society and in partnerships.

The two were married in 2014 in a ceremony officiated by Harris’ sister Maya. Emhoff has two children Cole and Ella from his previous marriage, and they affectionately call Harris “Momala.” He also breaks barriers by being the first Jewish spouse of a vice president.

“I want more women in office, and I want more partners, whoever their partner is, to support them and to provide an opportunity and an environment for success.,” he told NowThisNews.