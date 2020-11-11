Madamenoire Featured Video

On Monday authorities helped close a chapter in the justice fight for Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, a 27-year-old Black trans woman whose mutilated body was discovered on the shores of the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia this summer.

Akhenaton Jones, 36, was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday evening and will be extradited to Philadelphia, according to NBC 10.

Jones has been on the run since June, after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of murder, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and abuse of corpse. Police considered Jones armed and dangerous and listed him as one of Philly’s most wanted fugitives.

Authorities located a variety of suspicious materials at his West Philadelphia home including a power-cutting tool and found evidence of blood in his home. Police believe Jones and Fells were acquaintances, but have yet to release a motive in her murder.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 34 transgender or gender-nonconforming people have been killed in 20202, with the majority of the persons being Black trans women. Members of the LGBTQ community face unique and specific challenges including homelessness, joblessness and struggles gaining health coverage due to their repeated degradation in society.

Luckily, it seems at though while Fells’ family saw her for who she was and loved her deeply.

“She was a person who could light up a room even when she was being quiet,” her father, Keith Edmonds, told NBC10 in June. “The one thing that stood out about her is she did her own thing with confidence, which as a family we all embraced.”

“We were always concerned about her. Whenever we saw her we’d say, ‘Listen, be careful, make sure that you’re safe, because we knew that there’s a lot of hate out there for transgender,’” Fells’ aunt Germyce Williams said in an interview with CBS Philadelphia.

“We accepted her as who she identified as and we just wanted the best for her,” Williams continued.