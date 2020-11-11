Madamenoire Featured Video

A woman in Louisville, Kentucky, recently filed a lawsuit accusing Brett Hankison, the only cop charged in the Breonna Taylor case, of sexual assault.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Margo Borders, a local attorney, claims Hankison “willfully, intentionally, painfully and violently sexually assaulted” her after offering her a ride home from a bar in 2018.

The suit was filed Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court by attorney’s for Taylor’s family, Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker, along with Steve Romines, an attorney for Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who filed a $10M civil suit against LMPD this summer. Borders’ father Henry is also working as legal representation on the case.

In the suit, Borders says she initially met Hankison in 2017, where the two maintained a social media relationship. In April 2018, while studying law at the University of Louisville, she accepted a ride home from him after drinking at Tin Roof bar with friends.

Borders claims Hankison invited himself into her home, where she went to her bedroom, leaving him in the living room on her couch. At some point, she regained consciousness, waking up to find Hankison sexually assaulting her, pleading with him to stop. The suit says the next day Hankison contacted her via social media, attempting to convince her that they engaged in consensual sex.

Borders says she was left bloodied and in “tremendous physical pain.”

Borders first publicly accused Hankison on Facebook this summer in the midst of the Taylor investigation. Hankison, along with LMPD officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove fired 32 rounds into Taylor’s apartment, claiming they were prompted by a shot fired by Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend.

Hankison was later fired after investigators found he “blindly” fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment. He faces three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for bullets that went into a neighboring apartment.

“Brett Hankison has a history of violence, sexual assault, and planting drug evidence on people. There have been multiple allegations against this man and reports but all cases dropped and no disciplinary action taken,” Borders wrote.

The suit includes accusations from nine other women who say they experienced inappropriate conduct or sexual assault by Hankison. One woman’s encounter was included from an Instagram post where she accused Hankison sexual assault, detailing very similar behavior Borders also accuses him of.

Former LMP chief Steve Conrad, other police officers, and the Tin Roof and its manager are also named in the suit for failing to intervene or prevent Hankison’s alleged conduct.

Borders is seeking monetary damages and attorneys fees.

Neither Hankison’s attorneys nor the LMPD have issued a statement in response to the suit at the time of report.