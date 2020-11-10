Madamenoire Featured Video

If you’re sick of watching reality shows where the mass majority of the cast is full of white people who make the few Blacks, and other individuals of color look crazy, CBS has heard your complaints.

For its series Survivor, Big Brother and Love Island, the network has announced that moving forward, 50 percent of its casts must be BIPOC (Black, Indigenous or People of Color). According to Deadline, 25 percent of the annual budget for unscripted development will be also required to go towards BIPOC content creators and producers.

President and Chief Executive Officer for CBS Entertainment Group, George Cheeks, said in a statement that he is excited about the changes that they plan to put in place, starting with the 2021/2022 development seasons.

“The reality TV genre is an area that’s especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling,” he said. “As we strive to improve all of these creative aspects, the commitments announced today are important first steps in sourcing new voices to create content and further expanding the diversity in our unscripted programming, as well as on our Network.” Speaking of the network, it has dealt with criticism concerning how they its dealt with everything from sexual harassment towards contestants (specifically towards an Asian-American woman by a white male) on Survivor to blatantly racist comments made over the years on Big Brother. There were also claims that producers for the latter series would inappropriately encourage contestants, including a Black woman, to play into stereotypes. These new efforts push the idea that with more people of color in charge behind the scenes and as a part of the casts, things will play out much differently (and less cringe-y), appeasing all.

CBS has decided to be more diverse not only with unscripted work, but scripted projects as well. In the summer it was announced that in efforts to be more inclusive in terms of television creators and writers, they would commit 25 percent of their script development budget to bring about work from creators, writers and producers who are BIPOC. In addition to that, the writers’ rooms moving forward will need to have at least 40 percent BIPOC representation for the 2021/2022 development season and jump up to 50 percent for the 2022/2023 season. They also announced a multi-year partnership with the NAACP this past summer to ensure more inclusive stories are being told.

We’ll see how all of these moves play out when these shows return in 2021, because diverse doesn’t necessarily equate to better environments and better programming if the people in charge still expect people to step and fetch. Just saying…