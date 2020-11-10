Madamenoire Featured Video

Mobilizing Black women to continue our long-standing momentum as voters, as well as supporting Black women who want to run for office is the framework of Higher Heights for America, one of the largest national political action committees dedicated to Black women.

Founded by Glynda Carr, who serves as President and CEO, Higher Heights continues to lead the charge on why listening to Black women is key for reform and healing.

“Our work is to continue to recruit, train and support the next generation of political leaders and that includes women thinking about running for office, running for office, or frankly, the bulk of Black women who just want to be more engaged in our political systems as donors as volunteers, as advocates,” Carr said.

“So we’re going to build the power of the organization by expanding the voices of Black women across this country to flex our votes, flex our voices, flex our money, flex our volunteer hours and continue to amplify our leadership. And that’s the work beyond 2020. Is that we still have work to ensure that Black women see themselves in this democracy and that we build a democracy that we certainly believe in.”

In October, Higher Heights commissioned a poll surveying Black women voters’ concerns ahead of the 2020 presidential election, laying clear groundwork for elected leaders to make changes based on the most loyal voting bloc.

“What this cycle has proven from the beginning of the Democratic primary for president is that there’s still a lot of work to be done around pushing the envelope on unconscious and conscious bias around Black women candidates,” Carr said. “And so although we celebrate the record number of Black women that ran for office this cycle, they still had to jump over barriers and push through institutional obstacles.”

MadameNoire talked to Carr about the power of Black women organizers, voters and newly elected officials, as well as what lies ahead to enhance the lives of Black women in America.

MadameNoire: What are some areas that we need to hold the incoming administration accountable in delivering a better quality of life for Black women in America?

Glynda Carr: There’s a lot of issues that Black women are going to call into question as we move towards an administration and its literally tied to this 2020 year: it’s COVID-19 and the continued attack on Blackness. Our research also pointed out that Black women are very clear about their concerns around the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. For me reading our data, it also showed they were communicating about them being safe in their own Black skin. And so certainly we are looking for our leaders in 2021 to figure out how we are going to address race.

MN: What are some challenges that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have to overcome once she enters the White House as the first Black woman Vice President?

GC: At the end of the day people are still getting to know Kamala Harris. Just like we’re not one issue voters, she’s not a one issue candidate or elected official. I do think there’s going to be a continuing growing, understanding and awareness of who Kamala Harris is, both as a running mate and a vice president. And frankly, her breadth of work and depth of work is progressive and it has centered many of the issues that Black voters care about. I look forward for Americans to learn more about Kamala Harris. In that she’s literally prepared for the leadership for this moment. And that includes having a seat at a table talking about criminal justice reform as a former prosecutor. That she will go out and make the case towards the American people, that she will make the case in Congress with her former colleagues both in the Senate and the House of Representatives in a country that is grappling with competing issues. That people recognize we need to have a holistic approach around how we deal with the multiple fires that a Biden-Harris will not only need to extinguish, but that we have to heal from.

MN: Watching some of the reactions around recognizing Stacey Abrams’ work on the ground spurred two sets of feelings. One on hand, we of course were happy to see her receive praise and adoration, but on the other hand it made me wonder why folks are so late to realize the accomplishments of Black women organizers. Can you speak to that?

GC: I would actually say that Black women have been the architects to building, to continuing to build a democracy that we believe in. But as you know the numbers point to that Black women are the building blocks to a winning collation. And that has been the case before 2018 where there was recognition. In this moment two things are happening. You continue to have Black women be the architect to this work, and oftentimes as you’re aware, we’ve been architects from movements from the suffrage movement to the women’s civil rights movement. Oftentimes there’s no recognition from the work. And we’ve seen blips of that, and frankly blips from our allies. There was blips when everybody thanked Black women after the 2016 election cycle. We then had a “Thank Black women” moment after the [2017] Alabama Senate race. And the by product of that, I’ve been saying this is that Shirley Chisholm’s legacy paved the pathways for Stacey Abrams. And I believe that the women that ran in this cycle are direct descendants to Stacey Abrams’ bold run in 2018. And as Kamala Harris begins to step into her next chapter of history, that 2021, 2022 and beyond, you will see the direct descendants of a Kamala Harris. And that is the work of the elected leader pipeline, but we’ve seen a record number of Black women hold senior advisor roles, not in one campaign but in multiple presidential campaigns. We continue to see an increase in the number of Black women lead new organizations in the last 10 years. And we’ve certainly seen Black women rise to be leaders of not only legacy Black-led organizations but also national mainstream organizations. And finally, grassroots activists, those that are named like a Tamika Mallory, to the unnamed women that are just doing the work in our communities, that altogether these Black women have built this moment.

MN: Can you weigh in on the discussions on social media where people believe Abrams deserves a place in the Biden-Harris cabinet or as head of the Democratic National Convention?

GC: Stacey Abrams’ political power and influence will benefit America if she’s in the administration or if she choses to continue her organizational work, or as she potentially prepares to make another run for governor. I believe that she has a variety of pathways that she can choose, and the question is where she thinks she can be most effective. For me, whatever path that she decides to take, I’m rocking with Stacey Abrams like Higher Heights rocked with her on day one when she announced her candidacy. I wholeheartedly believe that everybody should be vying to have Stacey Abrams at their decision making tables, but I’m excited to figure out where she wants to be and like I said, I’ll rock with her wherever she decides to go.

MN: We’ve seen a wave of organizers and activists run for political office in the last few election cycles. What can newly elected members of congress Marilyn Strickland, Cori Bush and Nikema Williams do to help forge a progressive path forward in Congress?

GC: We have literally an activist who was activated after the killing of Michael Brown who is a healthcare professional and a nurse. She is fully equipped to bring her lived experiences as a health care professional and as someone who has been on the ground closest to the pain around police killings and the racial uprising. We have a Nikema Williams, which I always talk about because I come from like the staffer mode. A woman who worked for institutions like a Planned Parenthood and has worked very closely in lobbying, not only state elected officials, but federal elected officials, so being someone that actually knows how to put pressure and create environments to do well. She has a variety of skill sets that I think will strengthen that decision making table. You have Marilyn Strickland, who was a mayor of one of the larger cities. Our state and local governments are going to go into this next year financially struggling because of the global pandemic, and having someone who has been an executive of a major city of the west will help Congress really think through how they’re going to help our local and state governments get through this moment. We celebrate that we’re going to have a record number of Black women serving in Congress, but those qualifications and lived experiences actually make their leadership exactly what you need in this moment.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.