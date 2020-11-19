Depression and anxiety typically affect between 10 and 25 percent of pregnant women. We say “typically” because research has found that the COVID-19 pandemic has correlated with a spike in those numbers – with as many as 37 percent of pregnant women reporting symptoms of depression and 57 percent reporting symptoms of anxiety. To some, those numbers may not be surprising.

This pandemic threatens some of the core resources pregnant women need to get through their transition: adequate access to medical professionals, social support, and financial stability. Think about it: many doctors’ offices deemed “non-essential” didn’t financially survive the storm of being asked to close for months on end. Being around lots of friends really isn’t an option. And job stability is…well, basically a unicorn at this point. Imagine bringing a baby into the world, with all of this happening. Not to mention the political unrest and deteriorating climate. We thought it was critical to speak to experts about how pregnant women can protect their mental health during this time. For this topic, we consulted Jordan Madison (IG: @therapyismyjam), Licensed Clinical Marriage & Family Therapist and creator of Therapy is my J.A.M., along with Crystal Moore-Hallman (IG: @profound_counseling), owner of Profound Counseling and membership chair for Black Clinician Network.

Your pregnancy brain is a maze

One reason caring for one’s mental health during pregnancy may be overlooked is that mood swings are normal, even in a healthy pregnancy. So differentiating between a “healthy” mood swing and a mental health issue can be difficult. There’s also the matter that, if a woman suffers mental health issues before becoming pregnant, differentiating between those preexisting symptoms and new-onset ones related to pregnancy can be complicated. We covered perinatal depression thoroughly here if you’d like to get a better sense of what it is, and what constitutes “normal” experiences.