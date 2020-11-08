Madamenoire Featured Video

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson is back on the market. The This Is Us star revealed on her Instagram story that she is now a single woman. This came as a surprise since last time we heard about her dating life she was engaged to Jaime Lincoln Smith.

It looks like while celebrating Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’ 2020 election win she also revealed her new relationship status. On her Instagram story, she wrote, “And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year. #TwentyTwenty,” according to Page Six.

When she announced her engagement in September 2019, she did so with a short poem.

“Forever Ever…They’ll say its love/ And they’ll know its love/ For when they call its name it will answer to love/Without hesitation” ~me,” the caption read.

In November 2019, she said she was reaching out to seasoned married couples for advice on her then-upcoming marriage.

“I’m reaching out to wise, married people,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Which I think is any married person because if you’ve been through it, you know something that I don’t know.”

Smith had the ultimate trick up his sleeve when he decided to surprise Watson. During a chat on A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Watson said Smith told her that they were going to a cannibas festival but he had other plans.

“So then, we drive, we turn into, like, a glasshouse church and I was like, ‘This don’t look like no cannabis festival. There’s a woman praying. I just don’t feel like this is it,’” she said. “Then we go into the church and by the time we walked in I realized, ‘Oh wait, something’s happening.’ And your mind starts to go slow and then all of a sudden he’s down on one knee.”

We had reported that her engagement ring was a beautiful light blue, round stone sitting on a diamond band. The posts with her former fiance, who is also an actor, have been deleted from her Instagram page.