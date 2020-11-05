Madamenoire Featured Video

Last year, we were pleased to report that the decades-old James Bond franchise was doing something different in the casting of a woman—a Black woman, Lashana Lynch. But this is America and it wasn’t long before Lynch’s casting was met with outrage and backlash from racists.

Now, in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Lynch shared her experience dealing with the naysayers.

While Lynch is not taking over the role from Daniel Craig—the current Bond—she becomes a secret agent who carries the 007 moniker while Bond is in exile.

In order to get through this difficult time, Lynch reminded herself that the comments weren’t personal.

“I am one Black woman — if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse. I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

Lynch had her own concerns about the role initially. She was worried that she would be a sidekick or an afterthought to Craig-the star.

But she said after a conversation with director Cary Fukunaga, producer Barbara Broccoli, and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, she was convinced that she would not be an auxiliary character.

Lynch said that her vision was to play a character with a fresh female perspective. Someone who was “subtly drawn, believable, perhaps even a little awkward.

“A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That’s completely against what I stand for,” Lynch noted. “I didn’t want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent.”

It was also important to Lynch that Black audience members see themselves in her portrayal.

“I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I’m presenting needs to be 100 percent authentic.”

No Time To Die, the latest installment, has been pushed back several times. It was initially supposed to be released in November 2019. Then it was pushed back to February 2020 and then April 2020, after the film’s original director was replaced.

Then, due to the pandemic, it was pushed back again to April 2021.