Almost two months after a Black nurse whistleblower revealed that migrant women were forced to undergo nonconsensual hysterectomies and gynecological exams at the Irwin County ICE Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, new threats of violence are being actively weaponized.

Ana Cajigal Adan, 25, is one of five women who told VICE News they were deported or faced deportation threats after agreeing to participate in the investigation of Dr. Mahendra Amin, a gynecologist who is accused of mistreating over 50 detainees. Adan migrated with her family from Guerrero, Mexico, to the United States when she was six months old. She fears returning to her country, saying that she experienced sexual assault in her early 20’s while she was there for a two-year stint.

The allegations were especially troubling coupled with America’s history of medical racism and sterilization which routinely targets Black and brown women.

“The women, like the girls that are speaking up, they’re getting deported, like they’re getting rid of them. They’re getting rid of us,” Adan said.

Adan says she was notified on Tuesday that she would be removed from the county, however her deportation process was halted through interference ran by Congressman Hank Johnson. Her legal team is actively working due to fear that she’s not out of the clear.

“I’ve been writing letters to congressmen. I’m talking to my lawyer, to organizations. I’m willing to participate in any investigation that’s going on,” Adan told VICE News from the Irwin County Detention Center.

Adnan claims Amin administered a transvaginal ultrasound without her consent, then prescribed her with birth control after informing her that she had cysts.

“I was shocked because, like, first of all, he didn’t explain to me what’s the procedure that he was doing to me,” she said. “And he was rough on me. There was a couple of times where I said, ouch.”

Her lawyers believe that many of the women were told they had cysts, placed on birth control, and scheduled for cyst removal surgery. Amin’s lawyers also believe that many of the medical records they reviewed of the women were incomplete.

“It’s crazy because some girls went there for hiccups. Some went because of irregular periods. Some went for dryness,” said Adan. “Everybody that went there was told they had a cyst.

Adan’s records showed that she had follicular cysts on her right ovary, but when Adan visited a second doctor six weeks after her appointment, she was told she had no cysts.

Amin is legally barred from speaking out due to patient-confidentiality laws, but has failed to sign a waiver which would allow him to respond.

“I grew up here. This is all I know, this is where my heart is at. This is where my family is at, you know?” Adan said. “This is where everything is at. So it’s kind of devastating.”

“I just want everybody to know that we’re humans, you know? And that we deserve to be with our family. We deserve to be with our loved ones.”