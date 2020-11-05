Madamenoire Featured Video

On Wednesday, a rightfully angered and frustrated federal judge stated that he may force United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to appear in court over the postal service’s handling of the 2020 election, CNBC reports.

Judge Emmet Sullivan initially ordered the USPS to reexamine mailing locations in 15 states and to deliver any misplaced ballots before polls closed on Tuesday. USPS said it would not comply with the order and finish it’s investigation by 8 p.m.

The state’s in question included Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin, all of which are still tallying ballots in the race between Trump and Biden.

“Someone may have a price to pay for that,” said Sullivan .

“The postmaster’s going to have to be deposed or appear before me,” he continued..

When lawyers for the USPS said they would have to check the schedule of Kevin Bray, a USPS official overseeing processing election mail, Sullivan grew more irritated.

“You will have to tell him when he’s available,” Sullivan said. “It’s up to the court when he’s available.”

The USPS has denied the existence of unaccounted ballots, saying that only 12 or 13 were misplaced, claiming a majority of them were hand delivered to their respective board of elections.

In August the NAACP and a handful of other civil rights organizations filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Washington, D.C. against DeJoy, accusing him of interfering with the timely distribution of mail by implementing “crippling policies on postal workers, and sabotaged the United States Postal Service in a blatant attempt to disenfranchise voters of color.”

“As the country faces an uphill battle against COVID-19 and systemic racism, we’re witnessing a significant onslaught against our postal system at a time when prompt mail delivery matters more than ever, especially for voters of color,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP. “This willful and blatant attempt to obstruct the mail system amidst a pandemic and on the precipice of a pivotal election is a direct threat to the people of this nation’s right to vote in a fair and free election.”

The accusations stem from the summer’s primary season, where many believe the Trump administration and DeJoy began hacking a co-opted plan to disrupt the distribution of mail-in ballots to be counted.

The voter intimidation is linked to a long-standing history of actively working to suppress Black and brown voters, or liberal leaning voters, from casting a ballot.

A Pew Research Center report showed that “Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were about twice as likely as Republicans and GOP leaners to support ‘no excuse’ absentee or early voting (83 percent vs. 44 percent).”

As we know, the election is delayed due to count of ballots, the majority of which are mail-in due to safety precautions put in place by the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday pro Trump groups in Maricopa County, Nevada, and Detroit aggressively gathered in front of election centers as a means of voter suppression.