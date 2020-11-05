Madamenoire Featured Video

Lakers superstar LeBron James is asking for the public’s health in the tragic death of Ericka Weems, the sister of his longtime best friend Brandon Weems.

James took to Twitter on Wednesday to make his plea, noting that there have been no leads or suspects in Ericka’s murder after she was found dead from a bullet wound to the head in her Akron, Ohio, home on Monday, News 5 Cleveland reports. She was 37 years old.

Akron’s Summit County Medical Examiner Authorities declared her death a homicide.

“My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom,” James wrote. “My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!”

“She just loved and cared about everybody. She had the biggest heart,” Brandon told News 5 Cleveland. “I’m going to miss her dearly.”

Ericka also leaves behind her sister, Shermaine Weems-Reed and father Darrell Weems.

Brandon shared a heartfelt post on Wednesday, summarizing his pain of the past loss of his mother and now his sister.

Ericka’s body was discovered by family members in her bedroom after police were called to her home to conduct a wellness check. Family members say they grew suspicious after failed attempts to contact her over the weekend and after she didn’t show up to watch a family friend’s child on Monday. Ericka ran a daycare center out of her home in Akron.

Brandon and LeBron were childhood friends and teammates, playing basketball together on their nationally acclaimed St. Vincent-St. Mary high school team. Brandon currently serves as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ director of scouting. The organization released a statement expressing their sadness over Ericka’s death.

“The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka,” Cavs general manager, Koby Altman, said in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka.”

According to News 5 Cleveland, Summit County Crimestoppers are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the killer. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO with tips to 274637.