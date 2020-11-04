Madamenoire Featured Video

Eyes remain fixated on the state of Michigan, which is one of the key swing states in order to secure the presidency.

The state also houses the Blackest city in America, the city of Detroit, which is now one of the strongholds that Democratic Vice President Joe Biden needs in order to win the 270 electoral votes. Without Michigan, Nevada and Arizona, there is not another path for presidency.

On Wednesday, a group of pro-Trump protesters broke into a Detroit convention center where poll workers were counting the remaining ballots, the majority of them mail-in absentee ballots. Agitators aggressively made demands requiring poll workers to stop counting.

Several videos on social media circulated, as another visual reminder of the mass voter suppression that has risen up in this election cycle, encouraged by Trump who litters false information about the accuracy of mail-in votes, while also prematurely declaring victory in the race.

Videos of the scene at the center circulated right before CNN declared Biden the projected winner of Michigan on Wednesday.

Videos circulated of poll workers using pizza boxes to board the windows to prevent agitators from disturbing the process. However, conspiracy theorists used these videos to amplify false narratives, aligning with Trump’s accusations that his votes were somehow being stolen.

Trump’s accusations stem from the need to discredit mail-in voting, a method that provided flexibility and safety due to the coronavirus. In voting districts across the country, Tuesday night’s numbers showed that voters in primarily Democrat leaning areas were relying on the mail-in ballots.

However as tensions rose in Detroit, there were those who refused to be deterred.

“We want every vote to count because our vote is our voice,” said a chaplain in Detroit who was interviewed outside of the center.

“The Black vote in Detroit is higher than it’s ever been and we will determine the outcome because we’ve gone from picking cotton to picking presidents,” he continued.

Others echoed his sentiments on social media and talked about the significance of targeting the city of Detroit, while also assigning the ownership of voter suppression and intimidation to Trump and some of his supporters.

Eyes have also turned to voting districts in Philadelphia, another majority Black area that is expected to claim victory for Biden.