In June Mississippi lawmakers agreed to remove Confederate emblem, which represented an antiquated mindset, harkening back to the days where Black people were under the thumb of chattel slavery.

On Tuesday voters approved a public referendum with 72 percent of the vote to adopt “The New Magnolia,” a design by graphic artist Rocky Vaughan, as the state’s new flag, the Clarion-Ledger reports. Vaughan’s design will replace the flag’s blue and white stripes and a Confederate emblem in the corner which was initially adopted in 1894.

The Mississippi state legislature will have to formally approve the new flag when the 2021 legislative session begins in January, and it will be flown on state buildings.

The new flag features red, gold and blue stripes, with a magnolia circled by 20 stars, representing Mississippi as the 20th state to join the union. The phrase “In God We Trust,” with a solitary gold five-point star at its peak, representing the Native tribes who first inhabited Mississippi before it was colonized.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reaves formed a commission earlier this year who voted 8 to 1 for the public to approve.

When lawmakers agreed to remove the Confederate emblem in June, it resounded deeply with Black Mississippians who suffered at the hands of white supremacy, further emboldened by the flag’s symbolism.

“I never thought this would happen,” Myrlie Evers, Medgar Evers’ widow said in June as the flag was removed from the State Capitol. “For the people who hold the palm of Mississippi in their hands, for their wisdom and their strength, for them to vote the way they did is all but unbelievable to me, but I am ever so thankful for that vote.”

“We’ll send a message that we live in the future and not in the past,” said former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson, the flag commission chairman, after the design was approved in September.