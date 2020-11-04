Madamenoire Featured Video

Earlier this year during the height of the ongoing racial violence where Black people suffered as targets of police degradation and vigilante attacks, LeVar Burton rose up out of his usual Reading Rainbow and Star Trek peacefulness and tweeted, “Don’t f*ck with me today, people. Today is not the day!”

While many of us were shocked, we also understood because well, there was just so much going on.

Apparently Keith Olbermann, a former MSNBC host and Youtube host of Olbermann vs. Trump, didn’t get that memo and summoned for Burton on Tuesday after posting a ridiculous tweet in reference to a Fox News segment.

“Yes @realDonaldTrump has always been, will always be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” the now deleted tweet read.

All his tweet proved is that this election anxiety and white supremacy clearly has folks out here tripping!

After many people pointed out that Keith was out of pocket, he later offered a clumsy apology.

“I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without writing/saying c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c***,” he wrote.

Being that Burton portrayed Kunta Kinte, a character in writer Alex Haley’s slavery saga Roots, he came through with a swift and succinct read.

“Dear @KeithOlbermann, Kunta is pronounced with a long ‘u’ as in unity, not a short ‘u’ as in cup. Try again! Love, Kunta.”

He also changed his Twitter profile photo to one of him as Kunta Kinte. He later told The Hollywood Reporter that he wasn’t able to fully address why Olbermann’s commentary was offensive and flippant but wanted to point it out in his interview.

“I think the thing I didn’t address [on Twitter] that is also important to note is that at the end of the day, whether he was trying to call Trump a name without using the word or not, he still referred to Kunta as ‘whiny.’ Enslaved people were not ‘whiny,” he said.