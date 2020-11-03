Madamenoire Featured Video

Some of the best commentary goes down on social media, a place that makes it easy for our messages to be disseminated and shared with the masses.

Election Day is no different and in the past few weeks, we’ve seen more and more people with social media platforms using their collective power to spread awareness, highlight foolery or give us a comedic break among all the anxiety we’re feeling as a collective

The Educators & Healers:

This area is reserved for those who invest their time in making sure that we are all thinking about the central needs of the Black community, outside of the 2020 election. Because make no mistake, when this is over, there is still work to do in dismantling white supremacy, patriarchy, misogyny, misogynoir, fatphobia, homophobia, transphobia and ableism.

A tweet by Twitter user Aisha Alexander reminds us that the work is never done and thanks all of the Black organizers who have given their blood, sweat and tears in this fight for liberation.

Now this tweet by Shay Bouley was truly a word. We all remember four years ago when 53 percent of white women voters played themselves by voting for Donald Trump while also claiming to be invested in equal rights. Bouley’s tweet reminds us of that moment and the fact that the issue lies with white voters who still haven’t learned their lesson after four years of chaos.

The Nap Ministry offered an uplifting message to remind us that we cannot tie our joy or pain to what happens on Election Day. The tweet also reminds us that Black people in healthy community are resilient and that we are here by our faith and the strength of our ancestors.

Oprah hosted an hour of zoom prayer on Monday night where she asked all of her supporters and followers to come together to pray for the country.

The Joy Givers:

This section is reserved for the videos that made us smile or laugh away the unending anxiety we’ve felt over this election. From videos of people encouraging voters to not be deterred from the ongoing voter suppression of long lines and intimidation at the polls, to edited videos that made us laugh because of the irony, we gathered some of the best videos that do just that on the internet.

Belinda Varnado went viral last month after she warned voters on how to prepare for the long wait in the lines. With her “jush,” her “grown folks hair,” and accessories, “ain’t s–t gonna stop” her from voting!

During the beginning of early voting, a video went viral in Philadelphia after dancers from the Resistance Revival Chorus got the people going with the Cha Cha Slide as they waited in line to vote. According to BuzzFeed, the action was coordinated by Nelini Stamp, 32, the director of strategy for the Working Families Party and the campaign director for Election Defenders.

Someone went and put a gospel edit on one of Joe Biden’s speeches from the campaign trial to make it seem like he was delivering a church sermon complete with organs, drums and cheering. I can’t lie, I may have done a little shout in my room at the accuracy and timing of the music.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley went viral on Election Day after she was video tapped doing the wobble with her constituents in Boston, Massachusetts.

A poll worker in New York City helped gleefully greet voters who lined up early in the morning to be among the first to vote on Election Day at an East Village neighborhood polling location in Manhattan.

2Chainz later made it clear that he had been waiting for a chance to meet Obama and Biden and took full advantage of it during a rally in Atlanta on Monday. The rapper dropped his 2012 hit I’m Different after alluding to it several times during his speech.

On Monday night singer Tracy Chapman performed on live television for the first time in five years to sing her song “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution” on comedian Seth Meyers’ late night show. She rearranged elements of the song to motivate people to get out to the polls on Tuesday.

The Goof Troop:

This section is reserved for those who played themselves on the internet or got played in the midst of pro-Trump shenanigans.

Sigh. How can we forget Lil Wayne being one of the rappers who decided to endorse Trump days before the election following a disappointing week of high-profile rappers like 50 Cent and Ice Cube who all publicly stated they were interested in working with the White House. If only folks would commit to google and reading, maybe they wouldn’t find themselves so far down in the halls of grasping for adjacency to whiteness.

On Tuesday rapper Lil Pump got called Lil Pimp by Trump at one of his MAGA rallies and rightfully so. Trump couldn’t even bother with saying your name correctly, but go off sir.

I seriously cackled at this video, especially a certain response to the group of Black male MAGA voters in California who thought it acceptable to come on the internet to look ashy and ridiculous.

This next video is totally NSFW (not safe for work) but I cackled at this video showing two Black guys blasting rapper YG and Nipsey Hussle’s F–k Donald Trump next to two white MAGA voters. It’s the head bop for me.

Why Candace Owens continues to get booked on television is the real question here, but on Tuesday morning she blatantly said that she is on the side of “mob rule,” and will vote for Trump, further inciting violence in this country.

At Biden’s final pre-election event in Philadelphia on Monday singer John Legend decided to gather some of the rappers who continue to place greed, toxic masculinity and white supremacy at the tops of their wish lists with their endorsements for Donald Trump. He even gave them a lil group name.