“I Want To Concentrate On Expanding Our Family” Eve Announces Departure From “The Talk”

The pandemic and the increased time many of us have spent quietly, in solitude or with our loved ones, has served to help more than a few people focus on what they really want out of life. Folks are taking up old passions, walking away from careers that no longer serve them and prioritizing self and family in ways they haven’t done before.

We’ve seen several of these stories. And singer Eve is the latest person to reveal the change quarantine and more time with her husband as a result has caused her to make.

On today’s episode of “The Talk,” Eve shared that she was deeply saddened to announce that she would not be returning to the show after December.

See what she had to say below.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us. And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host. This is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you, but I don’t.”

Speaking about her experience on the show from three years ago, Eve said:

“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you. It’s hard, I love everyone…I miss you and I love you and I’m thankful.”

“I am all the hashtags, blessed, grateful, you know, lucky. I’m all the hashtags and it’s real.” Eve goes on to say, “We’re [England] on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way. So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

While they were sad to see her go, each of the hosts said they were happy for her and supported her decision.

Carrie Ann Inaba said, “Real friends support each other. We all support you.”

Sharon Osbourne said: “Eve, I love and respect you, always, always. And there is a big place here for you always in my heart. I love you…I just want you to be happy.”

Sheryl Underwood adds, “Hurry up so I can be an Auntie.”

Eve responded: “We’re trying, we’re working on it!”