“Hopefully They’re Not Pathetic Users” Chantel’s Family Prepares For Another Marriage To A Non-U.S. Citizen

Fans of TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” will remember the union between Pedro and Chantel. The two met through a mutual friend. And their relationship blossomed because she was trying to learn Spanish and he was trying to learn English. After a couple of lessons and three trips to D.R., Pedro proposed.

The drama began immediately after that because Chantel kept the seriousness of their relationship a secret. And by the time they learned of it, the two were in the process of getting married. Despite her family’s initial objections, ultimately they supported the couple by showing up to their hasty outdoor wedding ceremony. (The couple would have another, larger wedding later.)

But that wasn’t the end of their problems. Pedro has been accused of cheating on Chantel. There was a time when he bought a one-way ticket back to the Dominican Republic and his own sister told the world that he was single.

These two, in conjunction with their families, have always brought the drama.

So it only makes sense that they keep the party going in the spinoff: “The Family Chantel.”

Launched this past summer, the series follows Pedro and Chantel as they still seek to learn each other and how to operate in a marriage. And we watch as their family members continue to be perhaps overly involved in their children’s love lives.

Chantel is not the only one of her siblings marrying a non-U.S. citizen. Her brother is currently engaged to a Pilipino woman and again, Chantel’s parents are not only skeptical about the union, they travel of the Philippines to meet the bride-to-be’s family and learn of her intentions.

Interestingly, Chantel, who pleaded with her family to accept Pedro, is the most skeptical of her brother’s fiance and makes her distrust painfully clear.

You can watch the teaser for this season in the video below.

“The Family Chantel” airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.