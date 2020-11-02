Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Fights To Be Released On Bond, Argues That He’s Unfairly Imprisoned

William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who recorded the video of Ahmaud Arbery and is also awaiting trail for his murder, says he should be released because he’s no more of a threat than the suspects who received bond in the George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Breonna Taylor cases.

According to TMZ, Bryan’s lawyer filed legal documents arguing that he has been unfairly imprisoned since his arrest on May 21, weeks after the video of Arbery’s death went viral on social media. Bryan was arrested and indicted along with father-son duo Travis and Gregory McMichael for fatally shooting Arbery in February after he was hunted during a run in a Brunswick, Georgia.

Bryan’s lawyer argued for him to be released prior to this most recent filing and was initially denied in July. The McMichael’s also sought bond this summer after they were denied in May. A date has not been scheduled for a new bond hearing.

His lawyers argue that it’s unjust for Floyd, Brooks and Taylor’s accused killers to be free when Bryan was “armed only with a cell phone and located more than 50 feet away from Mr. Arbery at the time of the shooting, languishes in the Glynn County Detention Center.”

Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes was released from jail on a $1M bond in early October. Chauvin was the last of four cops who released from jail in relation to Floyd’s death.

Garrett Rolfe was fired from the Atlanta Police Department after the shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot. In July he was released on $500,000 bond and is actively working to sue the force to get his job back.

Brett Hankison was charged for wanton endangerment after the grand jury declined to indict in relation to Taylor’s death. He was released after posting bond for $15,000. The two other involved officers, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were never charged in the case.

Bryan’s plea to be released from jail follows a pattern of violence where those who inflicted harm leading to death feel they have the authority to voice their mistreatment. We saw it last week when John Mattingly, the cop involved in Breonna Taylor’s murder countersued her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, citing emotional distress, battery and assault.

Hopefully Arbery’s family will receive justice which has been delayed in so many of these painful cases. No date has been set yet for the three suspects to go on trial.