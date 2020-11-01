8-Year-Old Girl Shot While Trick-Or-Treating In New York City
A night of trick-or-treating turned into a night of horror for a New York City family.
According to the New York Daily News, an eight-year-old girl who has autism was shot while out on Halloween with her father and two sisters in Harlem. The young girl’s father, who was also wounded during the shooting, said that someone began shooting into a crowd aimlessly.
“He was shooting in a crowd, no regard for human life,” he told the News. “My mind is so messed up, I haven’t been able to sleep.”
The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in front of a Fine Fare Supermarket on Lenox Avenue at 116th street.
The father, who gave his first name James, said that since the shooting his daughter has had many questions and has been traumatized by the horrific incident.
“She’s already autistic but now she’s extremely traumatized,” he said. “She’s asking me why the man shot her. She’s scared. I don’t think she will ever be able to see another gun, or have another Halloween.”
Besides James and his daughter, a 36-year-old woman was shot as well in her arm.
James spoke vividly about the moment he and his daughter were shot.
“I just saw him step back and saw him pull his gun out and start blasting,” he recounted. “Unfortunately, my daughter and I were in the path of where he was shooting. I saw my daughter stumble and I saw her grab her leg. I started s******* bricks. Then I saw blood come through her pants and I was so scared . . . I just prayed she wasn’t shot anywhere else. Do you know how sinister that is, to hope your daughter was only shot in the leg and not her body?”
James’ daughter’s leg is now in a cast due to the injuries. He is hoping that the gunshot wound won’t leave permanent damage to her leg.
“She has a hole in her leg from one side to the other side and her bone is shattered, her shin,” he said. “By the grace of God It wasn’t fatal. But I don’t want my daughter to have permanent leg damage.”