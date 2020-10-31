A ‘Teenpreneur’: 15-Year-Old Layla Wallace Opened Her Own Cupcake Shop

An ambitious 15-year-old girl opened up her own cupcake shop in her hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Layla Wallace didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic hold her back. She was determined to bring her dream to life and opened Layla’s Cool Pops this year, something she was inspired to do since she was taking home economics in 4th grade.

While in elementary school, Wallace started taking orders for treats and sweets like cookies, brownies, cupcakes, cake pops. She began working as a caterer and then decided to take her business to the next level. As a high schooler she now has her own storefront.

She said that she is balancing work and school, which is no easy task, but is dedicated to working hard and proving her naysayers wrong.

“I think that some people think that my work ethic would be different because I’m younger, so I have to prove them wrong by working really hard,” Wallace said in a statement to Black Business. “I still get scared of talking with people, so I’m warming up to talking with people and I still do school so it’s kinda hard.”

The self-proclaimed “teenpreneur” is also fighting homelessness with her bakery business. With every purchase, she hopes to help “eliminate homelessness one sweet at a time.”

“Layla’s Cool Pops was established to support Layla’s Sweets4Homeless Initiative,” her website read. “It is a non-profit designed to ultimately purchase homes for homeless families and provide financial support to other organizations in the community committed to combatting homelessness.”

Her prices range from $1.50 for one cupcake to $36 for a dozen specialty cupcakes. A regular dozen of cupcakes is $18 while four regular cupcakes are $6. Flavors include “Lemon Drop,” “Triple C,” “Strawberry Heaven” and more.

Wallace isn’t being selfish with her opportunity. She also offers internships.