Lark Voorhies Is Coming Back To Bayside As Lisa Turtle In “Saved By The Bell” Reboot

When it was first revealed that “Saved by the Bell” was going to be getting the reboot treatment, Lark Voorhies name had been noticeably left off the press releases.

And earlier this year, on Dr. OZ, Voorhies shared that she felt her mental illness was the reason she had been excluded from cast meetups and the new show.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”’

Voorhies had previously been diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder.

But apparently, folks have recognized the error of their ways and according to Entertainment Weekly, the powers that be have tapped Voorhies to come and reprise her role as Lisa Turtle, the baddest girl in Bayside.

According to Peacock, NBC’s streaming service where the reboot will air, the show will pick up with Lisa Turtle “thriving with a successful career in fashion.”

No word yet on how many episodes will appear in or when she was make her on screen appearance.

The premise of the reboot follows a group of new students who are attending Bayside High, many of whom have been displaced after the closing of a nearby low-income high school by Governor Zack Morris. So the rich and well off children at Bayside will get a chance to see how the other half lives. It should be interesting.

The revival debuts on Peacock on November 25.

Voorhies shared a first look image of herself in her former role on Twitter.

You can watch the trailer for the reboot in the video below.