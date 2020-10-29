Nevada Dad Accused Of Throwing Newborn Baby 22 Feet Off Balcony During Argument With Fiancé

Clarence Martin, 32, was arrested and charged with open murder after he allegedly threw his nearly two-month old daughter from a balcony during an argument with the child’s mother on Saturday.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. in Las Vegas where police rushed to the scene to discover the child’s mother, Nicole Poole, administering CPR. The baby named London, died at a nearby hospital from blunt force trauma.

Police say Martin left the scene before they arrived, but discovered that he had also set a fire inside of the apartment, which caused damage and engulfed the family’s dog.

In addition to the open murder charge, Martin was also charged with first-degree arson, torture of an animal and battery on a protected person.

Martin fled in Poole’s Mercedes Benz, crashing the car multiple times before police discovered him wearing a TSA shirt while sitting in the vehicle on the tarmac of McCarran International airport.

According to the arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, an argument began when Martin entered the bedroom and began kicking Poole and the baby. Poole escaped to the living room but was followed by Martin who snatched the baby and walked out to the balcony. When he returned without London, Poole ran downstairs while a neighbor called 911.

Poole told officers that the couple was together for four years, but that Martin had a history of mental illness and had not eaten or slept in days before the tragic incident.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for London’s funeral costs.

“You will always hold a special place in all our hearts,” the page. “You were treasured and loved before we even knew you sweet baby girl. Even if for only a short time, you were our beautiful little princess.”