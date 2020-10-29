Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death To Receive National Courage Award

On Tuesday PEN America, a leading human rights literary organization announced Darnella Frazier will receive its prestigious Benson Courage Award during a virtual gala celebration on Dec. 8.

The 17-year-old Minneapolis teen further opened America wide open after she filmed and shared the harrowing last moments of George Floyd’s life when he was killed by officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

“With nothing more than a cellphone and sheer guts, Darnella changed the course of history in this country, sparking a bold movement demanding an end to systemic anti-Black racism and violence at the hands of police,” PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement announcing Frazier’s selection.

“With remarkable steadiness, Darnella carried out the expressive act of bearing witness, and allowing hundreds of millions around the world to see what she saw,” Nossel added. “Without Darnella’s presence of mind and readiness to risk her own safety and well-being, we may never have known the truth about George Floyd’s murder.”

Past honorees include Anita Hill, student gun violence activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Cameron Kasky, Samantha Fuentes, and Zion Kelly; the Women’s March founders; Flint, Mich., contaminated water whistleblowers LeeAnne Walters and Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha.

Darnella has since suffered immensely emotionally, with critics blaming her for not intervening in the altercation, which could have also led to the loss of her life. But her publicist told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that she is humbled and “grateful to accept the award next month.

The video has undoubtedly transformed the collective consciousness in realizing that the rally cry Black Lives Matter is unshakably valid, that the systemic tools of oppression which have led to deaths like Floyd’s, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others have to be dismantled.

But Darnellea for the most part just wants to live out her days as a regular teen, even though she has seen unspeakable tragedy unfold in front of her. To take care of her mental health, Darnella’s attorney told TMZ said that she is seeking counseling and therapy.

A Now This News video captured after Floyd’s death went viral showed her re-visiting the site where Floyd died while she recounts the moments leading up to him taking his last breath.

“I pulled my camera out. This man could not f—–g breathe at all! He’s like, ‘Please I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ and they did not care. They killed this man and I was right there, I was like five feet away.

“It is so traumatizing,” she said.