Breonna Taylor’s Mom Requests “Competent And Capable” Independent Prosecutor To Review Case

Breonna Taylor’s mother requested that a new special prosecutor take up the call to investigate her daughter’s murder, which took place during a botched raid conducted by the Louisville Metro Police Department on March 13.

Tamika Palmer filed legal documents with the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council on Wednesday, requesting a “competent and capable” independent prosecutor, according Metro Louisville. The goal is to impanel a second grand jury in order to secure justice which was not served when grand jury members declined to bring forth charges directly related to Taylor’s death in September.

Taylor’s family previously openly spoke regarding their disappointment with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s handling of the case, arguing that they feared he did not do his due diligence of presenting manslaughter or murder charges for jurors to consider.

“The Attorney General advised me that the grand jury declined to indict other officers and that his team had done the best they could,” she wrote in her letter. “A.G. Cameron and one of his prosecutors then advised me that I should consider finding peace through the Lord and watched as I sobbed uncontrollably.”

After the indictment, Cameron publicly stated that the officer’s were justified in shooting Taylor in response to her boyfriend Kenneth Walker firing on the night of the raid. Walker said he fired one round in self-defense. In turn LMPD officers fired 32 rounds, striking Taylor six times.

Palmer said she lacked faith in Cameron from the beginning, while her lawyers urged him to release the audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings.

Palmer’s worst fears came to light in the recent weeks after two grand jury members anonymously spoke out regarding the proceedings, confirming they were only presented with the charge of wanton endangerment for Det. Brett Hankinson, who fired into an apartment neighboring Taylor’s.

“I need her to know that it wasn’t us,” Juror 1 said in reference to Palmer during a Wednesday CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King. “I have no idea how she feels, I can only imagine. But I needed her to know that we tried. We were only allowed to decide on what they gave to us.”