“They Paid Me No Mind And Shot My Son”: Walter Wallace Jr.’s Mom Describes Moments Before Police Fired Fatal Shots

The family of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man and father of three who was killed on Monday instead of receiving the mental health intervention he needed, spoke out during an emotional interview on Tuesday.

“I was telling police to stop. Don’t shoot my son, please don’t shoot my son,” Catherine Wallace, his mother, said during an interview with WPVI.

“They paid me no mind, and shot my son,” she continued.

Wallace’s murder was filmed and circulated on social media, showing Wallace outside of his home in West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wielding a knife while his mother attempted to intervene. In the video police officers can be seen holding guns pointed at Wallace while his mother attempts to hold him back from walking in the direction of the police. Soon after, police fired about a dozen shots at him, and his mother can be seen running to his side as he lays on the ground.

Wallace’s parent’s feel unparalleled grief, as they attempted to de-escalate the scenario after police were called to their home. His mother revealed that he struggled with his mental health and was suffering a mental break on Monday.

“I can’t even sleep at night, every time I close my eyes I got flashbacks of multiple shots,” said Wallace’s father, Walter Sr.

Most importantly, people want to know why officers opt for their guns when a taser may have sufficed in this situation. As we know, the answer lies underneath 400 years of systemic oppression where police units were initially established to hunt slaves and keep them from organizing uprisings.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has promised a full investigation into Wallace’s death as well as the officers involved.

On social media and in his community, people have taken to the streets, questioning authorities about the continued use of deadly force on Black community members, as well as the care and patience taken for white people in similar situations.

Philadelphians have taken to the streets since Monday advocating for justice in Wallace’s murder. While outlets describe their actions as looting and rioting, there is the need to understand that the order of the community has been disregarded and shaken which does not warrant calm in return.