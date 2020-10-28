Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Sheds Light On His Own Quiet Battle With Cancer: “Cancer Is Something Most Of Us Have No Control Over”

Chadwick Boseman‘s older brother, Kevin Boseman, revealed that he, too, had been quietly battling cancer. In a series of entries shared via Instagram Story, the professional choreographer revealed that he is currently in remission from an undisclosed form of cancer.

“Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary,” Boseman wrote. “October 14, 2020.” 48-year-old Boseman went on to share that he was diagnosed in 2018 and underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission,” he explained. “I only shared the diagnosis with a few people at the time because… boundaries. And even then I learned a difficult lesson: Sometimes the people you trust with your story are ill-equipped to help you carry it. I wanted to share because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news. Something to smile about. Something to shout about.”

Boseman admonished his followers to get routine testing and be proactive about their health.

“I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me,” he added. “Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental.”

In closing, he emphasized the importance of early detection.

“Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives,” he said. “Health is wealth. True wealth.”

Boseman’s remission celebration comes less than two months after his younger brother, Chadwick, succumbed to a four-year battle with colon cancer.