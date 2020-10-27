“We Got To Give Each Other More Grace” Red Table Tackles Mean Girls & Fractured Relationships Between Black Mothers & Daughters

The women of “Red Table Talk” tackled the topic of mean girls whether they’re on the job, in our friendships, and most importantly in the relationships with our mothers. It was a fascinating conversation about the healing Black women still need to achieve with one another and ourselves.

Check out the highlights from the conversations below.

Do they consider themselves mean girls?

“I, at a point in my life, was just mean to everybody, because I was hurting, and I was angry, and I was going through a lot of stuff.” – Willow

“I wouldn’t say I’m a mean girl, but I’m going to tell you what I am, and that’s a petty bitch. OK? I’m a petty b*tch because here’s the thing… Now, I may not say some mean things, and I might not do some mean things, but if you do something to me… Baby, let me tell you I’m going to hold on to it…” – Jada

“People will say that I’m mean. They will definitely say that I’m mean, but there’s a difference in the meanness because I’m not for the nonsense. I’m not for the bull sh*t. Probably one of my worst character defects is being judgmental. I am extremely judgemental. And I actually just realized, it’s my own insecurities. So what I don’t like in somebody else is what I don’t like in myself. I’m definitely a work in progress.” – Gammy

Megan Thee Stallion

“It was really jarring to me, because it was almost like we don’t even take care of our own.” – Willow

“Yeah, that’s really painful too. That we, as a culture, are attacking one another.” – Gammy

“Absolutely, and even we as Black women, understanding what we’re up against culturally and in society, right? And so It was really disheartening.” – Jada

“I’m not surprised that so much of that energy unfortunately came from Black women. It’s our inability to see the humanity in each other. We’re begging the world to see us in a particular way. But we don’t see it in each other. Some of it is about the way we’ve been socialized in our own homes. Some of our mothers have been really responsible for the toxic relationships we have with other women. And we take those lessons of mistrust…” – Jemele

Cari Champion and Jemele Hill

People were trying actively to pit us against each other. –Jemele

My agent is in my ear like just stay away from Jemele. I’m like, ‘You’re right.’ I was listening to all of this stuff. – Cari

I didn’t want that to be our story so from the beginning I was like, ‘She gon be my friend.’ – Jemele

Cari shared that the position at ESPN was difficult. She felt isolated because no one liked her.

“I felt like no one liked me which because no one did. But she truly reached out to me and said, ‘We’re going to go to dinner.’ I unwillingly went.” Sitting there, Jemele told her about everything she needed to know about the network and the people she worked with. My first thought was to immediately be skeptical. Why are you sitting down telling me don’t like this person? I’m grown. I’m grown as hell. I can like whoever I want to like. I walked away from the dinner feeling so confused because her spirit is so pure. I’m like, ‘I like her but she talkin so much sh*t.’ She continuously reached out to me after that dinner. I can count on my hands how many friends have never been jealous of me in any moment or tried to throw me under the bus and she was truly one of them.” – Cari Champion.

“I had seen too many situations at ESPN where people really started battling and hating each other and it really was over nothing. As Black women, we can’t afford to do that. It’s hard enough, once we get into that room, in that position, we’re bringing a whole bunch of battles with us. So what do I look like, with this woman whose come to ESPN, being her enemy.” – Jemele

On Jemele’s Tweet about Donald Trump being racist

“No one had her back. No one. I can count on my hands the people who had her back in the system. The lack of support for Black women was so crystal clear at that moment. This woman had made this company millions and given them street credibility. They had put her in a position to win and survive and thrive and one hint of controversy, they took that away from her. She left on her own accord because she couldn’t thrive there, the way that they treated her…The same people who loved her one day…I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.” – Cari Champion

“That’s how you know who’s really down for you.” – Jemele

Black Mothers and daughters

“My mother’s a recovering addict and we went through a lot when I was growing up and there were some incidents where I felt like ‘Surely, I know she’s got a bad drug habit but it won’t go there.’ And when it went there, it just left me with this incredible sense of disappointment. To be that vulnerable and then it happens with a parent, I think it trains you the rest of your life. One of the things I still struggle with is being vulnerable. My therapist said this one day, ‘Childhood lasts forever.’ Because of that sense of betrayal, it impacts how I have certain friendships because I established that blockade early.” –Jemele

“We tell the same story. Remember when you mom told you to make her a drink and you were seven? Or saying things that hurt you because they don’t see you. It hurts…I don’t think my mother is intentionally trying to hurt me. I think all of her pain is passed on to me because she doesn’t know how to process it. So while I’m sure that she is so very proud of me, there is such a level of resentment towards me that she expresses, that hurts me.” – Cari

“If we don’t learn to relate to our mothers, how do we relate to ourselves and then other women?” -Jada

“One of the things I realized, I thin specifically for Black women, they’re always wrong. It’s just hard. We get judged on everything. We got to give each other more grace. There’s no margin of error for us.” –Jada

“We literally can’t make mistakes.” – Willow

Unlearning

That is my biggest piece of advice for people out there. If you want to be different, if you want to be the change, as they say, you have to unlearn. And you have to be willing to be self-aware enough to recognize where you’re most vulnerable, where you’re most petty. You have to be real about the ugly sh*t that’s inside. That’s the only way. We also have to be honest and a lot of us are doing performative sisterhood. It looks good or sounds good but they are not supporting other women at all.” – Jemele

You can watch the full episode in the video below.