Over 370 “Count Every Vote” Rallies Planned For Day After Election If Trump Contests Results

Progressive advocacy groups are planning large scale protests for November 4, in case Trump refuses to leave office should he lose the 2020 presidential election.

Advocacy groups like the Protect the Results coalition is organizing more than 370 “Count Every Vote” events on November 4 should Donald Trump declare victory before millions of ballots are counted or if he contests the results. The events are coordinated under Stand Up America, Indivisible and more than 135 grassroots organizations.

The fear is that Trump will use his executive authority and his team of lawyers to thwart the results of the vote count, especially in battleground states.

Trump began flirting with disaster over the summer, alluding to action, or inaction of a peaceful transfer of power should his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, claim victory on November 3.

CNN has kept a running list of Trump’s specific references about refusing to concede, with the most recent on September 23 during a White House briefing when he was asked directly about the outcomes of the upcoming election.

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. You know that. I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots. And the ballots are a disaster … We want to have — get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very trans- — we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly; there’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it,” he said.

“Our view is, in any scenario where Trump might refuse to concede or choose to contest the results, it will be incredibly important for Americans to respond swiftly and for there to be a plan in place for grassroots mobilization,” Sean Eldridge, the founder and president of Stand Up America, told BuzzFeed News. “We’ve already seen Trump lie about voter fraud and demand foreign election interference. He’s behind in the polls and desperate. He’s clearly willing to bully and cheat his way through this election.