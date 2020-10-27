In Final Days Before The Election, Joe Biden Says “The Character Of America Is On The Ballot”

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called in to 100.3 WRNB in Philadelphia and spoke with host Mina SayWhat on Monday to discuss what’s at stake in the presidential election.

With only a week until November 3, candidates are in the last stretch and are ramping up their campaign stops to hit a series of battleground states. Biden is scheduled to travel to Georgia on Tuesday where he will spend time in Atlanta at an early voting event.

“There’s so much at stake in this election. It’s the first time I’ve ever run for office that it’s not about the competition and winning, there’s so much at stake,” he said.

“I think we have an enormous opportunity to bring this country back in a way. the United States is the only country om the world that geos through crisis and comes out stronger, so I’m looking forward to Election Day.”

“We have to stop this hateful kind of talk we use. From the time he came down the escalator in his hotel talking about his candidacy, talking about ‘we’re going to get those Mexican rapists,’ and he talks about banning Muslims, and he pours fuel on every single fire, the way he goes after people is so personal and viscous. He talks about being Abraham Lincoln. My lord Abe is rolling over in his grave by the comparison.”

Biden condemned Trump’s embracing of white supremacists as well as his attacks against his family which have become deeply personal, hitting on Biden’s surviving son Hunter and his deceased son Beau.

“I think what’s happening is the blinders have been taken off the American people, they understand the systemic racism in America. They never really thought about it that way before, they say what happened to George Floyd, they’ve seen what’s going on…and they’re ready to do something about it,” he said.

Biden also said he believes his plan addresses important topics which lend access to improving ones quality of life, including education. Biden wants to allocate more money to schools, and touted his universal pre-K plan. “All the studies have shown it increases 54 percent the ability for them to go all the way to college. He also talked about giving a $15,000 credit to first time homebuyers.

“For me it’s been all about family and state and country, for real,” he said.

“The character of America is on the ballot, that’s what up for grabs.”

During a Biden for President press call with Black press outlets and reporters on Tuesday former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams advocated for Biden, saying the last four years have been chaotic with Trump.

With ongoing police brutality against Black communities, a recession spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the ongoing coronavirus outbreaks as several states tick upwards in numbers, Abrams pointed out the lack of leadership during Trump’s administration, especially within the last 7 months.

“The other choice that we have is Joe Biden. A man who has proven that he can provide strong steady leadership. Someone who has listened to experts in the past and has helped guide this country through challenges both economic and health care related and someone who understands that we need a leader that can unite the country to deliver the results our family’s need so desperately in this moment,” Abrams said.

The Biden campaign will launch a series of ads targeting Black voters in battleground states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Ohio and Arizona. The 60-second ads will feature Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris issuing a final, closing appeal. A second ad titled “Rise Up,” will emphasize that your right is your voice.