Jurors In Breonna Taylor Case Say Louisville Police Were “Criminal” And “Negligent”

After breaking their silence in a public statement, two grand jurors from the Breonna Taylor case who have previously come forward sat down with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King in an exclusive interview set to air on Wednesday.

In the interview, the jurors who asked to remain anonymous delve further into the proceedings of the case, and maintain they were never given the option to consider murder or manslaughter charges. The jurors summarize the actions of the Louisville Metro Police Department as “negligent” and “criminal” in events leading up to and during the night of the botched raid on March 13 that took Taylor’s life.

GAYLE KING: Can I ask you what you both think of the police behavior and actions that night?

NUMBER ONE: Negligent.

GAYLE KING: Negligent?

NUMBER ONE: They couldn’t even provide a risk assessment. It sounded like they hadn’t done one. So their organization leading up to this was lacking. That’s what I mean by they were negligent in the operation.

GAYLE KING: Number Two?

NUMBER TWO: They were criminal leading up to this in everything that they– the way they moved forward on it, including the warrant was deception.

The jurors also address their thoughts around Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s comments moments after the indictment was handed down. In September grand jury members declined to indict the three officers on charges relating to Taylor’s death, instead only one officer, Brett Hankison was indicted for wanton endangerment for shooting into a neighboring apartment. Cameron claimed the police were justified to use deadly force due to Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker firing in the apartment.

King interviewed Walker two weeks ago and he maintains that he fired to protect him and Taylor, fearing that an intruder was breaking into the apartment. Walker also claims that the police never announced themselves. Walker is also suing the city of Louisville for $10.5M citing assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution, abuse of process and negligence stemming from the night of the shooting.