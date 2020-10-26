“You’re A Tough Crowd”: Wendy Williams Addresses Concerning Behavior Seen On Her Talk Show, But Won’t Explain What’s Causing It

On Friday, Wendy Williams gave viewers of her show watching at home quite the scare during the live taping. As we previously stated, Williams appeared different on the show, with a lot of pauses in between her commentary, talking slow and her facial expressions at times, alarming. Banter between herself and a producer was cringe-worthy in its awkwardness, and the best way to describe it all is to say she was a little off.

Now, that behavior could have been caused by different things, from medication for her health issues (Graves’ disease for instance) and perhaps even exhaustion, but many on social media speculated that it was due to possible drug abuse.

Seeing all the conversation, Williams decided to address it — somewhat. During Monday’s taping, the star, appearing more like her everyday self, shared a moment with fans. She didn’t explain what was behind her behavior last week, but rather, she just talked about how hard filming can be and that she tries her best to put on a good show for fans.

“You know, I always say I love you for watching because I really, really do,” she said during the Hot Topics segment. “I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you. I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still…work. An effort put in for the hour that I’m out here with you. I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.”

“But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us,” she added. “I love entertaining you, you know? It’s not easy. It is not easy. You’re a tough crowd [laughs].”

And that was it.

However, Williams’s former show DJ, DJ Boof, had some things to say. After people shared their concerns online about Williams on social media, he chimed in to say that he left the show because of things he says go on behind the scenes. He said that it would all come out soon enough, but that he was worried more so for the people who work with Williams, rather than the host.

“Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs,” he said. “this is going to play out bad.. I feel sorry for the workers and victims.”

We continue to hope for the best in regards to the health of the talk show host, but it may be time for her to consider that hosting a talk show every day, after 12 seasons, is no longer the most feasible thing for her. Blaming these now not so uncommon scary moments on simply not having a “perfect” taping will only hold up with concerned supporters but for so long.