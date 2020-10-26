Women On Qatar Airways Flight Say They Were Strip-Searched After An Abandoned Baby Was Discovered In Airport Bathroom Stall

A group of women aboard a Qatar Airways flight headed to Sydney, Australia, say they were pulled from the flight and ordered to undergo a strip-search after authorities found an abandoned, premature baby in a bathroom stall at Hamad International Airport in Doha, the capitol of Qatar.

According to The New York Times, the flight was stalled for three hours on the tarmac when an announcement was made instructing all female passengers to take their passports and disembark from the flight. The incident which occurred on October 2, has sparked outrage and conversations around consent.

“I was scared,” a woman named Jessica, who only wanted to be ID’d by her first name, said in an interview on Monday. “We were all, like, ‘Can someone please tell us what is happening?’”

When she asked the woman examining her what the purpose was she replied, “A baby has been found in a bin, and we need to test you.’

Jessica, who works as a nurse, said that she and the other women were directed towards two ambulances. Her and another woman were instructed to lie down on a table and remove their underwear. She said while this was happening more than a dozen men were standing outside the ambulance and could see inside because there were no blinds to provide privacy. Jessica claims that staff examined older women by pressing against their bellies.

“It was incredibly invasive and I was freaking out,” she said. “I still didn’t know what was happening.” She added: “I remember lying there. I think I was in shock but I was thinking, ‘This isn’t right. This isn’t how this should be done.’”

“One lady was crying,” Wolfgang Babeck, a passenger on the plane, told CNN. “The others they were shell-shocked, nobody could believe what had happened. It was such a private and delicate issue. You don’t want to share that with people.”

“This is a grossly, grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events… We have made our views very clear to the Qatari authorities on this matter,” Australia’s minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne, said at a press conference on Monday. She added that a report was filed with the Australian Federal Police.

The AFP have connected the women with counselors for their mental health.

Jessica told the Times that the women have exchanged phone numbers and found solace comforting one another through a WhatsApp group chat.