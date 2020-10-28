Handling Seasonal Affective Disorder During The Pandemic

For some, this time of year can bring an unfortunate change in mood and behavior that, for many, is part of a condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD looks a lot like depression because symptoms include a disinterest in activities one usually enjoys, a retreat from friends and loved ones, a drop in energy levels, difficulty getting out of bed, and eating more – particularly sweets and starches. Unlike depression though, symptoms of SAD don’t persist all year. Instead, they last for about four of five months, often beginning in late fall or early winter, and lasting through summer. Nonetheless, that’s no short time period. For some, SAD impacts their lives for more than a quarter of the year.

It’s estimated that SAD affects 10 million Americans and that another 10 to 20 percent of Americans suffer from a mild version of the condition. And now, most Americans are stuck inside due to the pandemic. Going outside and seeing friends are two activities that can help combat the symptoms of SAD, but those are activities to which we don’t have full access right now. We spoke with Jordan A. Madison (IG: @therapyismyjam), Licensed Clinical Marriage & Family Therapist and founder of Therapy Is My J.A.M LLC, about tips for alleviating symptoms of SAD during the coronavirus lockdown.

A look at the risk

The coronavirus pandemic has so far existed during the months not associated with SAD. But now, the two will overlap. Even during the warm and moderate months the pandemic has existed, it’s wreaked havoc on America’s mental wellbeing. Anxiety, depression, trauma-related disorder symptoms, suicidal ideation, and substance abuse have all increased due to the pandemic. The winter months can also trigger an increase in such issues. Research has found that suicidal ideation increases for young adults during the winter, as does schizophrenia.