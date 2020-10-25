DJ Boof Comments On Wendy Williams’ Strange Behavior:’ Y’all Have No Idea What’s Really Going On’

Wendy Williams’ behavior while taping the The Wendy Williams Show was bizarre during October23, 2020’s episode and fans were concerned. Wendy watchers have been sounding off on social media about her behavior and suggesting that the 56-year-old needs help. To our surprise, the show’s former in-hose D,DJ Boof, came forward and implied that there is something going on with Williams but staff is too scared to say something.

“It will all come out,” he wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post. “Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs …this is going to play out bad. I feel sorry for workers and victims.”

Since DJ Boof exited the show, he has been replaced by DJ Suss One.

While fans were sounding off about Williams’, one viewer suggested that her Graves’ disease may be affecting her behavior.

“Before assuming that #wendywilliams is high or drunk, remember that she has Graves’ disease. It can affect you cognitively,” one viewer tweeted.

Another watcher shamed her team for even airing Friday’s episode.

“I must say that #WendyWilliams producers is so out of pocket for even airing today’s episode & allowing the world to see her in this state. It’s clear that they don’t have her back,” they wrote on Twitter,

Someone else suggested that the gossip queen was intoxicated.

“#WendyWilliams was not high, she was drunk. After she said, “How You Doin”? The short guy in Black tapped Suzanne and you can hear him under the claps say, ‘I was Wrong, She is Drunk!’,” they tweeted.

In September, Williams’ friend-turned-enemy NeNe Leakes claimed that Williams was abusing cocaine.

“She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings,” Leakes tweeted after Williams’ appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Leakes said this after Williams said that Leakes would be boring on her own spin-off reality show since leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta.