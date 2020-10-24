‘Fatter Than I’ve Been In A Long Time’: Gayle King Shows Off Quarantine Weight Gain

It’s been over seven months since the COVID-19 pandemic began and we’ve all been stuck in the house working from home. Once work is complete, many of us have been turning to food for various reasons. This has caused a new trend of weight gain called the “Quarantine 15.” One person who relate to this is television anchor Gayle King.

King took to Instagram to post about her weight gain struggles while in quarantine.

“CRISIS!,” she captioned her post of her standing on the scale. “The weight struggle is real! fatter than I’ve been in long time .. & scared to get a pedicure (big sigh) swipe left for the way we were …ideal weight says Dr is 163… not happening anytime soon .. blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought ! Make it stop!”

In her post she revealed that she is now 172.2 pounds. In her second picture, King was standing on a scale showing a weight of 167.6 pounds.

Yale New Haven Health System’s Dr. John Morton said that it is super easy to rapidly gain weight.

“Anecdotally, we are definitely seeing weight gain,” Dr. Morton said. “You can put on 30 pounds really quickly—you can do it in three months.”

Since we are in a global pandemic, unemployment rates are still rising and we are still quarantining, stress levels have been high for many people. Dr. Morton said being under high levels of stress causes the body to go into “flight or fight” mode which can cause weight gain.

“When you’re stressed, your body will sense it, and it will not give up any calories when it thinks it needs for energy for running away or combat,” he said.

Another Yale doctor, Dr. Artur Viana, said people have been turning “to food to as a way to cope with stress.”