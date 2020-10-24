Niecy Nash May Be Hosting Her Own Talk Show Soon

Niecy Nash may be next up to get her own talk show. Besides starring on Claws and Reno 911!, Nash is in talks regarding having her own talk show, which will be brought to us by CBS.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show “will be filmed in the near future for the potential series, which is being produced as a co-production between CTD and Ben Winston and James Corden’s Fulwell73.”

Nash nor CBS has commented on this latest venture.

If this opportunity goes through for Nash, this will be her second time hosting her own show. She was also the host of Style Network’s Clean House from 2003-2010. She even earned a Daytime Emmy for it. Nash has also served as a guest host on shows like The View, The Talk and The Real.

Nash has been living her best life during the last quarter of 2020. Not only may she be adding talk show host to her accomplishments, she’s been glowing since she married Jessica Betts.

“She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life,” the 50-year-old actress told People.

Since Nash had been married twice to men and never spoke about her sexuality publicly, fans were shocked when she married Betts. Nash said there are no bounds on who she loves so falling for Betts wasn’t a shock to her.

“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she said. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”