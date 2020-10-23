17-Year-Old Avowed White Supremacist Sentenced After Plotting To Kill Members Of A Black Church In Georgia

A white 17-year-old Georgia teen was sentenced to a combination of four years at a juvenile facility and a decades-worth of probation on Thursday after pleading guilty to plotting to kill members of a Black church in Georgia, citing the white supremacist murderer Dylann Roof as her inspiration.

In November 2019, authorities discovered Caitlyn Pye was plotting a knife attack at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville, Georgia, located an hour northeast of Atlanta. The church has around 40 members.

According the Gainesville Times, the presiding judge also ruled that Pye is ordered to stay 150 yards away from any AME church.

Pye was charged on November 15, 2019 after a school resource officer discovered that that she kept a notebook where she detailed her plans to commit murder at the church. Officials searched her bag and found a notebook and two shirts, one which had ‘natural selection’ written on the front, while the other said “Free Dylann Storm Roof” including swastikas drawn on each arm, according to assistant district attorney Julia Greene.

On the back of one of the shirts read, “I’m not crazy I had to do this,”‘ according to Greene. ‘”I had to do it because somebody had to do something, because black people are killing White people every day on the streets. What I did is still miniscule compared to what they’re doing to White people every day. I do consider myself a White supremacist.”

authorities also learned that Pye actually visited the church on November 6 and 13 of 2019. At the time, she had two knives in her bag but could not find anyone in the church.

“I am truly sorry for what I’ve done,” Pye tearfully said in court reading from handwritten notes. “I want to let you know it was a mistake.”

However, her tears cannot erase the intent of the attack, which for Black people in America cuts deep wounds planted by those who weaponized terror even in our houses of worship.